Lubbock veteran Jason Lilley receives mortgage-free home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sergeant Jason Lilley served in the United States Marine Corps for six years. He then suffered a knee injury during a routine fitness exam.

After more than two dozen procedures to repair his knee, he was honorably medically discharged. After years of pain, surgeons amputated his knee in September of last year.

In recognition of his fearless service, Homes for Heroes will provide him and his family with a mortgage-free home built for his needs.

“You pray that there will be a relief,” Lilley said. “I did for my family. There has been through the whole process leading up to my amputation, this is just kind of a culmination of just family and friends and just strangers that I have never met that said we are gonna give you this opportunity. It’s just pretty remarkable.”

Sergeant Jason Lilley says he and his family have been through a lot and he struggles to navigate his wheelchair in their current home. After his amputation, he says his biggest worry has been providing for his family and taking some of that stress off of his wife and kids.

“A thank you is never going to be enough for this opportunity we have been given,” Lilley said. “But it’s just a big sigh of relief that I’ll be able to be in a house and the kids... It’s not having to worry about how to get up the driveway, or how to get up over the first ledge in the garage, and then get through the threshold of the door, or go out in the backyard and have to hop over. It’s nobody has to worry about that anymore.”

West Texas Home Builders Association partnered with West Texas Home for Heroes to make the surprise possible. It was an emotional day for the family, but Lilley said the West Texas community has helped him and his family through their struggles.

“The community is... Lubbock in itself has just been amazing,” Lilley said. “I say through the process, but every time we go anywhere there is always someone there that’s ‘Oh hey let me get that real quick, or hey can I help you, or hey let me grab that out of the car’ and you don’t expect that, but when that happens it just reiterates how amazing this community is.”

The Lilley family and West Texas Homes for Heroes will begin planning this month on how to make the home the perfect fit for Sergeant Lilley and his family. Construction is expected to take less than a year.

