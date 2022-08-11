Man in Thanksgiving Day 30-hour SWAT standoff in Lubbock sentenced

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been sentenced to five years in prison for interstate threatening communications after the November 2021 standoff with law enforcement at the Texas National Guard Armory. He pleaded guilty in April to the charge.

Gene Garcia Solis, 48, was taken into custody on November 26, 2021, after a more than 30-hour SWAT standoff at Interstate 27 and Regis Street, near the National Guard Armory by the airport.

Officials stated a Lubbock Police Officer tried to check on Solis on November 24, 2021, when they discovered Solis was distraught and allegedly told the officer he planned to kill his ex-wife and anyone who tried to stop him and then commit suicide.

Around 10:30 that night, officers tried to pull over Solis, after he allegedly drove by his ex-wife’s home, but he fled. Solis was spotted by law enforcement nearly three hours later in Hale Center, where they tried to stop him again.

Solis eventually hit a spike strip and crashed, where he left the car and fired several rounds before running inside the Texas National Guard Armory. LPD SWAT and negotiators, along with FBI SWAT and negotiators, continued to make contact with Solis throughout Thursday and through the night.

Police said shots were fired through the day Thursday but did not hit anyone, they appeared to be aimed at a law enforcement drone at the scene and were not aimed at any law enforcement officers or personnel. Negotiators convinced Solis to exit the building Friday morning, November 26, where he was taken into custody.

The maximum sentence for the crime was five years.

SWAT Standoff I-27 & Regis (KCBD)

