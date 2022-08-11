Married pastors closing 42-year chapter at Levelland church

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Eddie and Pat Trice will be stepping down as Senior Pastors of the South Plains Church in Levelland, Texas, on Aug. 28 after 42 years.

Eddie and Pat began as youth ministers of what was, at that time, South Plains Baptist Church until May 28, 1980. On December 13, 1981, South Plains Baptist Church became South Plains Church, and Eddie and Pat Trice became its Senior Pastors.

Eddie and Pat Trice are leaving after 42 years as Senior Pastors at South Plains Church in Levelland, Texas (South Plains Church, Levelland, Texas)

Over the course of 42 years, the church has grown its congregation and expanded its spiritual horizons. South Plains Church will merge with Church on the Rock and fall under the leadership of Pastor Jackie White.

The doors will open at 9:30 a.m. for Morning Celebration. Tim Storey, acclaimed author, speaker, and life coach will be ministering during the 10:30 a.m. Worship Service.

South Plains Church is located at 1421 Cactus Drive, Levelland, Texas. For more information on this event or South Plains Church, you are encouraged to contact them at 806-894-9674 or visit their website.

