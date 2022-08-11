Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Married pastors closing 42-year chapter at Levelland church

Senior Pastors Eddie and Pat Trice end 42 year ministry at South Plains Church in Levelland,...
Senior Pastors Eddie and Pat Trice end 42 year ministry at South Plains Church in Levelland, Texas(South Plains Church, Levelland, Texas)
By Lukas Weyrauch
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Eddie and Pat Trice will be stepping down as Senior Pastors of the South Plains Church in Levelland, Texas, on Aug. 28 after 42 years.

Eddie and Pat began as youth ministers of what was, at that time, South Plains Baptist Church until May 28, 1980. On December 13, 1981, South Plains Baptist Church became South Plains Church, and Eddie and Pat Trice became its Senior Pastors.

Eddie and Pat Trice are leaving after 42 years as Senior Pastors at South Plains Church in...
Eddie and Pat Trice are leaving after 42 years as Senior Pastors at South Plains Church in Levelland, Texas(South Plains Church, Levelland, Texas)

Over the course of 42 years, the church has grown its congregation and expanded its spiritual horizons. South Plains Church will merge with Church on the Rock and fall under the leadership of Pastor Jackie White.

The doors will open at 9:30 a.m. for Morning Celebration. Tim Storey, acclaimed author, speaker, and life coach will be ministering during the 10:30 a.m. Worship Service.

South Plains Church is located at 1421 Cactus Drive, Levelland, Texas. For more information on this event or South Plains Church, you are encouraged to contact them at 806-894-9674 or visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Soccoro Crouch has not been seen or heard from since May 13
Lubbock woman missing since May 13 found safe
Two people made it out safely after a vehicle drove off the North Loop into Buddy Holly Lake on...
2 people escape from vehicle that drove into Buddy Holly Lake
Reed is booked in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond after Monday's shooting...
2 juveniles, 1 adult in custody, charged in Monday night shooting
Gina Marie Dunn, 27, and her child, Bella Sinnett, were last seen on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Missing New Mexico woman, infant possibly in Lubbock
A grand jury indicted Arthur Torrez on two charges, intentionally and seriously injuring a...
Arthur Torrez on trial, accused of intentionally causing serious injury to a child

Latest News

Noon Notebook: South Plains Veterinary Back-to-School Bash
South Plains Veterinary Clinic Back-to-School Bash
Noon Notebook: South Plains Veterinary Back-to-School Bash
Noon Notebook: South Plains Veterinary Back-to-School Bash
Hub City Ink just won $10,000 to boost its mission of helping people with disabilities stay...
Hub City Ink wins $10,000 to expand vocational program for people with disabilities
Carlito's Way Puerto Rican Cuisine Trailer
Carlito’s Way food truck business paused while owner recovers