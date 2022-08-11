Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Sheriff’s office taking names for its newest employee, an 11-week-old K-9

The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.(Union County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help with something adorable.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants assistance naming its newest K-9, an 11-week-old German Shepherd.

The sheriff’s office says their puppy crime fighter is currently known as Puppy Doe, but Sheriff Eddie Cathey is asking for a bit of help with the dog’s official name.

To help the process, the department shared some details about the puppy. The little guy likes long walks in the park, rolling around in the grass, public displays of affection, tearing up new tennis balls, prefers his toys thrown overhand and hails from a family of service dogs.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office wants help with naming its 11-week-old German Shepherd.(Union County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s department said it will take names until 8 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on its Facebook post in the comment section.

Sheriff Cathey said the names of “Sir Sitsalot” and “Fluffy” have already been ruled out.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Soccoro Crouch has not been seen or heard from since May 13
Lubbock woman missing since May 13 found safe
Twelve sex offenders are in custody following a month-long, multi-agency investigation from...
12 sex offenders arrested after multi-agency investigation
Two people made it out safely after a vehicle drove off the North Loop into Buddy Holly Lake on...
2 people escape from vehicle that drove into Buddy Holly Lake
Maria Rodriguez, 20, has been charged with the murder of Michael Rozboril, 35.
Grand jury charges woman with murder after hit-and-run ruled intentional by police
Sandra Perry and her two sons Jacob and Matthew were reported missing by the Luna County...
UPDATE: New Mexico mother located after two sons found safe

Latest News

Florida authorities say 2 men accused of robbing a mother and her child have been arrested.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 arrested for robbing mother, child at gunpoint, authorities say
Hub City Ink just won $10,000 to boost its mission of helping people with disabilities stay...
Hub City Ink wins $10,000 to expand vocational program for people with disabilities
Florida authorities say 2 men accused of robbing a mother and her child have been arrested.
2 accused robbers arrested in Florida
FILE - Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA basketball star Kobe...
Lawyer: Photos of Kobe Bryant’s remains shared ‘for a laugh’