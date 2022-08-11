Local Listings
South Plains trending hotter and drier

By Steve Divine
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Drier air is filtering into the South Plains area. This is a trend which is expected to continue through early next week. The result will be a drier and hotter weather pattern. At least through early next week.

The moisture which has fueled recent rains is shifting to the west. While that is good news for New Mexico rain chances, it isn’t good news for our rain chances.

Still, spotty showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are likely over the southwestern viewing area this afternoon. Activity may linger into the early evening. A stray shower or storm, though unlikely, is possible elsewhere.

Temperatures will peak near average for the time of year Thursday afternoon. More forecast detail in the accompanying story.(KCBD First Alert)

Other than that slight chance of rain, this afternoon will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Non-storm winds will be light. It’s going to get hot. Temperatures will peak in the 90s.

Heading into the weekend the trending drier and hotter pattern will continue. And on into early next week. Lubbock can expect highs this weekend in the mid-90s and early next week in the upper 90s. Temperatures may peak in the triple-digits over the eastern viewing area. That’s the area east of the Caprock, often referred to as “off the Caprock.”

Another change in the weather pattern may bring somewhat cooler temperatures and an increasing chance of rain back to the South Plains around the middle to latter part of next week.

Stay tuned.

