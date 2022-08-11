Local Listings
South Plains Veterinary Clinic Back-to-School Bash

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Veterinary Clinic will host it’s second annual Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, August 13.

The clinic will offer 100 free rabies shots. More than 30 vendors will be at the event — including the Slaton Bakery and other local retailers.

Come enjoy food trucks and family-friendly entertainment from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Slaton Town Square!

South Plains Veterinary Clinic back-to-school bash Saturday, August 13.
South Plains Veterinary Clinic back-to-school bash Saturday, August 13.(Facebook)

