SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Veterinary Clinic will host it’s second annual Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, August 13.

The clinic will offer 100 free rabies shots. More than 30 vendors will be at the event — including the Slaton Bakery and other local retailers.

Come enjoy food trucks and family-friendly entertainment from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Slaton Town Square!

South Plains Veterinary Clinic back-to-school bash Saturday, August 13. (Facebook)

