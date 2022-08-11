Texas AG Ken Paxton challenges CDC mandate

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a Florida-led amicus brief seeking to affirm a successful challenge against the CDC’s Transportation Mask Mandate.

The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta, is part of an appeal made by the CDC in response to a lower court order striking down the mandate.

“No one doubts that the COVID-19 pandemic has posed challenges for every American,” the brief says, quoting from the United States Supreme Court’s Decision, “But the question, in this case, is not how best to confront those challenges. Rather, it is who decides--is it ‘an administrative agency in Washington’ or ‘state and local governments across the country and the people’s elected representatives in Congress?’ If that sounds familiar, it should. Throughout the pandemic, this administration has turned to novel, expansive, and dubious readings of its authorities. CDC has been among the worst offenders, making unprecedented assertions of power.’”

