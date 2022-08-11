Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Texas AG Ken Paxton challenges CDC mandate

COVID-19
COVID-19(WBRC)
By Lukas Weyrauch
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a Florida-led amicus brief seeking to affirm a successful challenge against the CDC’s Transportation Mask Mandate.

The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta, is part of an appeal made by the CDC in response to a lower court order striking down the mandate.

“No one doubts that the COVID-19 pandemic has posed challenges for every American,” the brief says, quoting from the United States Supreme Court’s Decision, “But the question, in this case, is not how best to confront those challenges. Rather, it is who decides--is it ‘an administrative agency in Washington’ or ‘state and local governments across the country and the people’s elected representatives in Congress?’ If that sounds familiar, it should. Throughout the pandemic, this administration has turned to novel, expansive, and dubious readings of its authorities. CDC has been among the worst offenders, making unprecedented assertions of power.’”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Soccoro Crouch has not been seen or heard from since May 13
Lubbock woman missing since May 13 found safe
Two people made it out safely after a vehicle drove off the North Loop into Buddy Holly Lake on...
2 people escape from vehicle that drove into Buddy Holly Lake
Reed is booked in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond after Monday's shooting...
2 juveniles, 1 adult in custody, charged in Monday night shooting
Gina Marie Dunn, 27, and her child, Bella Sinnett, were last seen on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Missing New Mexico woman, infant possibly in Lubbock
A grand jury indicted Arthur Torrez on two charges, intentionally and seriously injuring a...
Arthur Torrez on trial, accused of intentionally causing serious injury to a child

Latest News

24-year-old Tyler Patrick Brown
14 new charges, 9 victims listed in federal documents for accused Lubbock child predator
Proper sleep schedule is essential for success in and out of classroom.
Start setting alarms now, to get kids ready for back to school
One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash at 122nd and Frankford Ave. on August 22, 2022.
One injured in 3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock
James Allen Welbaum faces 15-30 years after pleading guilty to production of child pornography.
Lubbock man faces 15-30 years for producing child pornography, sentencing date set