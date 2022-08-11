Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Texas State Secretary urges Texans to register to vote by October 11

Eligible Texas voters are encourage to register by the October 11 deadline.
Eligible Texas voters are encourage to register by the October 11 deadline.(KXII)
By Lukas Weyrauch
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - John Scott, the Texas Secretary of State, is encouraging all eligible Texas voters to register by October 11.

With the General Election looming on November 8th, Texas law requires voters to be registered 30 days prior to election day in order to cast their vote.

“Even though we’re still two months away from the voter registration deadline, it’s never too early to make sure you’re registered, update your registration information if you need to, and prepare yourself to vote in the upcoming election,” Secretary Scott said.

This year, the 30th day before November 8th falls on the Sunday before Columbus Day, so eligible voters have an extra two days to register.

According to the VoteTexas.gov website, you are eligible to vote if you are:

  • A united States Citizen;
  • A resident of the county where you submit the application;
  • At least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on election day;
  • Not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole);
  • And have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Eligible voters are urged to register through the state’s official voting website.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Soccoro Crouch has not been seen or heard from since May 13
Lubbock woman missing since May 13 found safe
Two people made it out safely after a vehicle drove off the North Loop into Buddy Holly Lake on...
2 people escape from vehicle that drove into Buddy Holly Lake
Reed is booked in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond after Monday's shooting...
2 juveniles, 1 adult in custody, charged in Monday night shooting
Gina Marie Dunn, 27, and her child, Bella Sinnett, were last seen on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Missing New Mexico woman, infant possibly in Lubbock
A grand jury indicted Arthur Torrez on two charges, intentionally and seriously injuring a...
Arthur Torrez on trial, accused of intentionally causing serious injury to a child

Latest News

COVID-19 Booster
United Supermarkets, Texas Tech offering COVID-19 vaccines
Temperatures will peak near average for the time of year Thursday afternoon. More forecast...
South Plains trending hotter and drier
The USDA announced $75 million in grants available to rural communities' health care services.
USDA awards $74 million in grants to socially vulnerable areas
Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project neighborhood...
‘Not funny to me:’ Beto O’Rourke curses at heckler over Uvalde shooting