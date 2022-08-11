Texas State Secretary urges Texans to register to vote by October 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - John Scott, the Texas Secretary of State, is encouraging all eligible Texas voters to register by October 11.

With the General Election looming on November 8th, Texas law requires voters to be registered 30 days prior to election day in order to cast their vote.

“Even though we’re still two months away from the voter registration deadline, it’s never too early to make sure you’re registered, update your registration information if you need to, and prepare yourself to vote in the upcoming election,” Secretary Scott said.

This year, the 30th day before November 8th falls on the Sunday before Columbus Day, so eligible voters have an extra two days to register.

According to the VoteTexas.gov website, you are eligible to vote if you are:

A united States Citizen;

A resident of the county where you submit the application;

At least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on election day;

Not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole);

And have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Eligible voters are urged to register through the state’s official voting website.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.