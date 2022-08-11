Thursday morning top stories: Missing NM woman and infant possibly in Lubbock
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
New Mexico woman and one-year-old child believed to be in Lubbock
- The Lea County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico is asking for the public’s help finding Gina Marie Dunn and her child Bella Sinnett
- Police say they may be in the Lubbock area
- Details: Missing New Mexico woman, infant possibly in Lubbock
3 arrested after attempted home invasion turns into shooting Monday afternoon
- 18-year-old Kesjon Reed and two juveniles tried to break into an apartment near 32nd and Salisbury
- Reed is accused of pulling a gun and shooting the resident in the stomach
- More here: 2 juveniles, 1 adult in custody, charged in Monday night shooting
Former Pres. Trump took 5th during deposition in New York
- The deposition is part of a civil probe into the Trump Organization
- It comes days after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an unrelated federal probe
- Follow the latest here: Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.