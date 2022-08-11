Thursday morning top stories: Missing NM woman and infant possibly in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

New Mexico woman and one-year-old child believed to be in Lubbock

The Lea County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico is asking for the public’s help finding Gina Marie Dunn and her child Bella Sinnett

Police say they may be in the Lubbock area

Details: Missing New Mexico woman, infant possibly in Lubbock

3 arrested after attempted home invasion turns into shooting Monday afternoon

18-year-old Kesjon Reed and two juveniles tried to break into an apartment near 32nd and Salisbury

Reed is accused of pulling a gun and shooting the resident in the stomach

More here: 2 juveniles, 1 adult in custody, charged in Monday night shooting

Former Pres. Trump took 5th during deposition in New York

The deposition is part of a civil probe into the Trump Organization

It comes days after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an unrelated federal probe

Follow the latest here: Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation

