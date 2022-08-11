United Supermarkets, Texas Tech offering COVID-19 vaccines

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Vaccines will be made available at the One Stop Shop in Room 150 of Holden all at Texas Tech on August 13, 15, 17, 22, and 23 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Available COVID-19 vaccines include Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax. COVID boosters, HPV, and Shingles vaccines will also be available.

COVID-19 Primary Series and Boosters are free for everyone while HPV and meningitis are free with most insurance providers. It is advised that everyone brings their insurance and vaccine cards if they are getting a COVID-19 booster.

If you are immunocompromised or age 50 and over, you may qualify for a second booster four months after your first booster.

