Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

United Supermarkets, Texas Tech offering COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 Booster
COVID-19 Booster(KOLD News 13)
By Lukas Weyrauch
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Vaccines will be made available at the One Stop Shop in Room 150 of Holden all at Texas Tech on August 13, 15, 17, 22, and 23 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Available COVID-19 vaccines include Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax. COVID boosters, HPV, and Shingles vaccines will also be available.

COVID-19 Primary Series and Boosters are free for everyone while HPV and meningitis are free with most insurance providers. It is advised that everyone brings their insurance and vaccine cards if they are getting a COVID-19 booster.

If you are immunocompromised or age 50 and over, you may qualify for a second booster four months after your first booster.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Soccoro Crouch has not been seen or heard from since May 13
Lubbock woman missing since May 13 found safe
Two people made it out safely after a vehicle drove off the North Loop into Buddy Holly Lake on...
2 people escape from vehicle that drove into Buddy Holly Lake
Reed is booked in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond after Monday's shooting...
2 juveniles, 1 adult in custody, charged in Monday night shooting
Gina Marie Dunn, 27, and her child, Bella Sinnett, were last seen on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Missing New Mexico woman, infant possibly in Lubbock
A grand jury indicted Arthur Torrez on two charges, intentionally and seriously injuring a...
Arthur Torrez on trial, accused of intentionally causing serious injury to a child

Latest News

The USDA announced $75 million in grants available to rural communities' health care services.
USDA awards $74 million in grants to socially vulnerable areas
UMC Health System hosted a Sign the Beam event in honor of the new UMC Health & Wellness...
Beam Signing Event at new UMC Health & Wellness Hospital
Source: KCBD Video
President Biden signs PACT Act into law
Source: KCBD Video
UMC beam signing ceremony