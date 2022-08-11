Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

USDA awards $74 million in grants to socially vulnerable areas

The USDA announced $75 million in grants available to rural communities' health care services.
The USDA announced $75 million in grants available to rural communities' health care services.(USDA)
By Lukas Weyrauch
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWS RELEASE (KCBD) - The United States Department of Agriculture today announced $74 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across the nation.

The funds were made available through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants, a program included in the American Rescue Plan Act proposed by the Biden-Harris Administration and passed by congress in March 2021.

The $75 million in grants includes $32 million for 67 rural health care organizations that will aid more than 1 million people in socially vulnerable communities. In total, the grants will help 143 rural health care organizations for 3 million people in 37 states, Guam and Puerto Rico.

The investments announced today will expand health care services in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

“Under the leadership of President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Agriculture Secretary Vilsack, USDA is committed to making sure that people, no matter where they live, have access to high-quality and reliable health care services like urgent care, primary care, and dental care,” Xochitl Torres Small, Rural Development Under Secretary for the USDA said. “Having sustainable and accessible health care infrastructure in rural areas is critical to the health and well-being of the millions of people living in small towns across the Nation.”

Health care providers in rural communities in states already eligible for funding can find more information/apply through the Rural Development’s Community Facilities Program.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Rural Development, USDA.

Most Read

42-year-old Soccoro Crouch has not been seen or heard from since May 13
Lubbock woman missing since May 13 found safe
Two people made it out safely after a vehicle drove off the North Loop into Buddy Holly Lake on...
2 people escape from vehicle that drove into Buddy Holly Lake
Reed is booked in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond after Monday's shooting...
2 juveniles, 1 adult in custody, charged in Monday night shooting
Gina Marie Dunn, 27, and her child, Bella Sinnett, were last seen on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Missing New Mexico woman, infant possibly in Lubbock
A grand jury indicted Arthur Torrez on two charges, intentionally and seriously injuring a...
Arthur Torrez on trial, accused of intentionally causing serious injury to a child

Latest News

UMC Health System hosted a Sign the Beam event in honor of the new UMC Health & Wellness...
Beam Signing Event at new UMC Health & Wellness Hospital
Source: KCBD Video
President Biden signs PACT Act into law
Source: KCBD Video
UMC beam signing ceremony
Source: KCBD Video
UMC adjusting budget for inflation