Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

VIDEO: Patriotic pup sings along with national anthem on TV

An Arkansas family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup. Deborah Brumley sent video of her 2-year-old Border Collie, Jagger, singing the national anthem.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup.

Deborah Brumley sent video of her 2-year-old border collie, Jagger, singing the national anthem.

Every morning, before their early morning newscast Good Morning Region 8, KAIT airs “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

And every morning, Jagger chimes in.

“He sings with the TV every morning to the national anthem ever since he was about 3 to 4 months old,” said Brumley.

Way to go, Jagger! Keep hitting those high notes.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Soccoro Crouch has not been seen or heard from since May 13
Lubbock woman missing since May 13 found safe
Two people made it out safely after a vehicle drove off the North Loop into Buddy Holly Lake on...
2 people escape from vehicle that drove into Buddy Holly Lake
Reed is booked in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond after Monday's shooting...
2 juveniles, 1 adult in custody, charged in Monday night shooting
Gina Marie Dunn, 27, and her child, Bella Sinnett, were last seen on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Missing New Mexico woman, infant possibly in Lubbock
A grand jury indicted Arthur Torrez on two charges, intentionally and seriously injuring a...
Arthur Torrez on trial, accused of intentionally causing serious injury to a child

Latest News

FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Standoff ends with armed suspect who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, official says
Worlds of Fun announced the return of the Zambezi Zinger coaster.
Zambezi Zinger roller coaster returning to Worlds of Fun amusement park
82nd Annual Post Stampede Rodeo is Aug. 11-13, 2022.
82nd Annual Post Stampede Rodeo kicks off Aug. 11
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan....
Ex-police officer gets 7-plus years in prison in Jan. 6 case
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19