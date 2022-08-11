Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Zambezi Zinger roller coaster returning to Worlds of Fun amusement park

A reimagined Zambezi Zinger will open at Worlds of Fun in 2023. (Source: Worlds of Fun)
By Greg Dailey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A popular Worlds of Fun roller coaster is returning after it was discontinued over 20 years ago.

KCTV reports the theme park announced Thursday that a reimagined Zambezi Zinger will open to the public in 2023.

The ride had been one of the original roller coasters at Worlds of Fun when the park opened in 1973.

Park representatives said the ride would have side-by-side seating instead of the original toboggan-style seating. It will also be built on a new Titan Track, which sits on top of a galvanized steel and wood hybrid frame.

The ride will also reach 74 feet high, compared to the original design of 57 feet.

Worlds of Fun said it would host a “season-long celebration of fun, memories and adventure” to mark the park’s 50th anniversary.

A park spokesperson said the reimagined ride will feature the following:

  • Length: 2,428 feet
  • Speed: 45 mph
  • Duration: 2 minutes
  • Track Style: Hybrid Titan Track
  • Trains: New Infinity Flyer Trains, capable of taking on the most extreme coaster elements
  • Number of Trains: 2
  • Riders/Train: 16

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Soccoro Crouch has not been seen or heard from since May 13
Lubbock woman missing since May 13 found safe
Two people made it out safely after a vehicle drove off the North Loop into Buddy Holly Lake on...
2 people escape from vehicle that drove into Buddy Holly Lake
Reed is booked in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond after Monday's shooting...
2 juveniles, 1 adult in custody, charged in Monday night shooting
Gina Marie Dunn, 27, and her child, Bella Sinnett, were last seen on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Missing New Mexico woman, infant possibly in Lubbock
A grand jury indicted Arthur Torrez on two charges, intentionally and seriously injuring a...
Arthur Torrez on trial, accused of intentionally causing serious injury to a child

Latest News

FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Standoff ends with armed suspect who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, official says
82nd Annual Post Stampede Rodeo is Aug. 11-13, 2022.
82nd Annual Post Stampede Rodeo kicks off Aug. 11
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan....
Ex-police officer gets 7-plus years in prison in Jan. 6 case
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19