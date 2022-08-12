Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Accidental fire put out by contractors at UMC

On 8-12-2022 at 1:01p.m. LFR units were called to the scene of a structure fire at UMC...
On 8-12-2022 at 1:01p.m. LFR units were called to the scene of a structure fire at UMC Hospital, 602 Indiana Ave.(Aric Mitchell, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - On 8-12-2022 at 1:01p.m. LFR units were called to the scene of a structure fire at UMC Hospital, 602 Indiana Ave.

The fire was discovered by contractors performing remodel work in the area. Contractors extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher once they located the source of the smoke. LFR units that arrived at the scene investigated to make sure the fire was fully out.

The involved area was in the wall above the ceiling on the 4th floor of the east medical tower of UMC. Contractors were performing remodel work in the involved area. Contractors installed soundboard and sheetrock the prior day. A contractor reported detecting a smoke odor the morning of the incident. The fire was discovered just after 1 PM. No competent heat sources were located near the area of fire origin. The fire was confined to the area between two metal studs in the ceiling area on the 4th floor. The cause of the incident is classified as accidental.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lady Raiders Head Coach Marlene Stollings
Former Lady Raiders coach Marlene Stollings settles discrimination, retaliation suit against Texas Tech
One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash at 122nd and Frankford Ave. on August 22, 2022.
One injured in 3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19
Gene Garcia Solis, 48, was charged via criminal complaint with interstate threatening...
Gene Solis sentenced to 5 years for threats that led to SWAT standoff
Ricardo Sanchez's family provided this photo of him on a motorcycle
Lubbock Marine in ICU after motorcycle crash

Latest News

A grand jury indicted Arthur Torrez on two charges, intentionally and seriously injuring a...
Arthur Torrez sentenced to 30 years for causing serious injury to a child
TxDOT making improvements to intersection of Spur 331 and FM 3020 in East Lubbock
With the approach of the new school year, many organizations around Lubbock are hosting...
Lubbock organizations to host upcoming back-to-school events
School is starting for Lubbock area students soon and some may be experiencing anxiety.
Helping students deal with back to school anxiety