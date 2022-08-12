Accidental fire put out by contractors at UMC

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - On 8-12-2022 at 1:01p.m. LFR units were called to the scene of a structure fire at UMC Hospital, 602 Indiana Ave.

The fire was discovered by contractors performing remodel work in the area. Contractors extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher once they located the source of the smoke. LFR units that arrived at the scene investigated to make sure the fire was fully out.

The involved area was in the wall above the ceiling on the 4th floor of the east medical tower of UMC. Contractors were performing remodel work in the involved area. Contractors installed soundboard and sheetrock the prior day. A contractor reported detecting a smoke odor the morning of the incident. The fire was discovered just after 1 PM. No competent heat sources were located near the area of fire origin. The fire was confined to the area between two metal studs in the ceiling area on the 4th floor. The cause of the incident is classified as accidental.

