Car thief hides in giant teddy bear, sentenced to jail

Photos shared by police show the teddy bear in which the suspect hid. It appears to be about 5...
Photos shared by police show the teddy bear in which the suspect hid. It appears to be about 5 feet tall with a tear on its underside.(Greater Manchester Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
UNITED KINGDOM (Gray News/TMX) – A man from England who stole a car tried to hide from law enforcement inside a giant teddy bear, according to the Greater Manchester Police Department.

Joshua Dodson, 18, stole a car and filled it up with gas without paying, police said.

Photos shared by police show the teddy bear in which Dodson hid. It appears to be about 5 feet tall with a tear on its underside.

“When we saw this large bear breathing during a hunt for a thief, we thought something wasn’t right. ... Then we found our suspect stuffed inside,” the police tweeted alongside the photos.

Dodson admitted to stealing a Mitsubishi ASX in May as well as a Vauxhall Astra van in March.

He was sentenced to nine months in jail.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

