City of Lubbock to Host Food Truck Alley event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will be hosting its monthly Food Truck Alley event on Tuesday.

The public is encouraged to come enjoy food from the participating local food trucks.

The event will be located at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot on Aug 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is meant to “educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community,” according to a City of Lubbock release. The Fire Marshal’s Office and the Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring this event to fruition.

Food truck owners can completed the inspection and permitting process required by the city.

