Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Friday morning top stories: Stolling reaches settlement in lawsuit against Tech

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Stollings Tweets settlement reached in lawsuit

Albuquerque police release body cam footage of arrest in Muslim murders

AG Merrick Garland asks judge to release information from raid of Trump’s Florida home

  • Attorney General Garland requested that information from the warrant and details about what was seized from Trump’s home in Florida be released
  • As this unfolds, there’s been an attack on an FBI field office in office and the suspect referenced the search at the Trump’s home
  • Read more here: Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lady Raiders Head Coach Marlene Stollings
Former Lady Raiders coach Marlene Stollings settles discrimination, retaliation suit against Texas Tech
One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash at 122nd and Frankford Ave. on August 22, 2022.
One injured in 3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19
Gene Garcia Solis, 48, was charged via criminal complaint with interstate threatening...
Gene Solis sentenced to 5 years for threats that led to SWAT standoff
Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project neighborhood...
‘Not funny to me:’ Beto O’Rourke curses at heckler over Uvalde shooting

Latest News

Lubbock police
Overnight burglary leads to chase that ended in crash
Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will peak a bit above average this afternoon.
Hot weekend, rain returns next week
The Schur family is opening a new frontier market in Plainview that will only sell products...
Frontier Market in Plainview will only feature products from local producers
Ricardo Sanchez's family provided this photo of him on a motorcycle
Lubbock Marine in ICU after motorcycle crash