Friday morning top stories: Stolling reaches settlement in lawsuit against Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Stollings Tweets settlement reached in lawsuit

Marlene Stollings has settled her federal civil rights lawsuit against Texas Tech

The former Lady Raider head basketball coach calls it a victory for equality

Details here: Former Lady Raiders coach Marlene Stollings settles discrimination, retaliation suit against Texas Tech

Albuquerque police release body cam footage of arrest in Muslim murders

51-year-old Muhammad Sayed was arrested accused of the murder of two Muslim men

He is also the suspect in two other murders in the Albuquerque area dating back to November

Follow the latest developments here: Suspect in Albuquerque Muslim killings denies involvement

AG Merrick Garland asks judge to release information from raid of Trump’s Florida home

Attorney General Garland requested that information from the warrant and details about what was seized from Trump’s home in Florida be released

As this unfolds, there’s been an attack on an FBI field office in office and the suspect referenced the search at the Trump’s home

Read more here: Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

