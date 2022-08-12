Frontier Market in Plainview will only feature products from local producers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new frontier market is opening in Plainview, located on 518 Ash Ave, that will only sell fresh products from farmers and ranchers in the area.

Layton Schur with Schur Cattle and Farms says him and his family’s idea is to get more fresh food from the farm to the dinner plate.

“How many times have you had a fresh carrot from right here in West Texas? It’s been a long time and we’re hoping to get some farmers to help up produce it,” Schur said.

He says it will help the producers economically, too, because it cuts out the middleman.

“The quality should be better, the, the producers should have a better opportunity to sell directly instead of nickel and dime around, but have one local place to come buy and sell,” Schur said.

This is in perfect time, too, Schur says it’s a great time for local farmers to sell.

“The demand has been unprecedented, people really wanted that local product again, and I think it’s better anyway,” Schur said.

The market will have an array of products from meat that is butchered in Plainview to vegetables that are in season at that time.

“Our goal is not to have sweet corn in February, but to have baby beets, and your winter crops, your cabbages, your broccoli, greenhouse crops in water,” Schur said.

He wants to bring attention back to hometown farmers, because he feels the quality is better.

“We do such a good job here, I mean, why do we need to go chase vegetables from across boarders to find good product? I think right here in West Texas people do such a good job at growing it,” Schur said.

Schur says this can be done on a smaller scale than you might think.

“You could do some really good stuff on an acre or a quarter acre or even your backyard, and be a backyard gardener, and do a really good job at it,” Schur said.

The entire Schur family is involved. Layton’s parents and his wife all have a hand in some way. His parents handle the cattle, and his wife handles the flowers. Layton says this means the world to him for his family to be able to do this together.

The Schur family plans to open this market on Sept. 1. From that point forward, it will be open year-round Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

