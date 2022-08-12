Goo Goo Dolls to perform at The Buddy Holly Hall in November

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Goo Goo Dolls will make a stop in Lubbock during its Chaos in Bloom tour this Fall. This will be the second leg of its nationwide tour which kicks off in October with the Lubbock concert planned for November 16 at Buddy Holly Hall.

Tickets for the Goo Goo Dolls - Chaos in Bloom Tour go on sale to the public on Friday, August 19 at 10 a.m. (CT).

Tickets range in price from $34.50 to $109.50 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849, and in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Wednesday, August 17 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, August 18 at 10 p.m. local time, and general on-sale tickets will be available beginning Friday, August 19th at 10 a.m. local time.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.googoodolls.com/tour.

GOO GOO DOLLS - CHAOS IN BLOOM TOUR DATES

August 12, 2022 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

August 13, 2022 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Pavilion

August 14, 2022 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 16, 2022 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

August 17, 2022 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

August 19, 2022 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 20, 2022 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 21, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts

August 23, 2022 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre

August 24, 2022 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place

August 26, 2022 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

August 28, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 30, 2022 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre

August 31, 2022 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 2, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

September 3, 2022 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

September 4, 2022 - Palo Alto, CA - Frost Amphitheater

September 12, 2022 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater

September 13, 2022 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre

September 15, 2022 - Grand Rapids, MI - Mejer Gardens

September 17, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre

September 18, 2022 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

September 20, 2022 - Doswell, VA - After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park

September 21, 2022 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

September 22, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

September 24, 2022 - Buffalo, NY - Keybank Center

October 28, 2022 - Eau Claire, WI - Pablo Center At The Confluence *

October 30, 2022 - Ames, IA - Iowa State Center - Stephens Auditorium *

October 31, 2022 - Sioux Falls, SD - Washington Pavilion - Mary W. Sommervold Hall *

November 2, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theatre *

November 3, 2022 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center - Thrivent Hall *

November 5, 2022 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Performing Arts Center *

November 6, 2022 - Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre *

November 7, 2022 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center *

November 9, 2022 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theatre *

November 11, 2022 - Salina, KS - Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts *

November 12, 2022 - Catoosa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Tulsa *

November 14, 2022 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater *

November 15, 2022 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts *

November 16, 2022 - Lubbock, TX - The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences - Helen DeVitt Jones Theater *

November 18, 2022 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium * November 20, 2022 - El Paso, TX - Plaza Theatre *

*On sale August 19 at 10AM (CT)

