Hot weekend, rain returns next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Expect dry and hot weather today through Monday. While a stray storm or shower may pop up, measurable rain at your location will remain unlikely. At least until about the middle of next week.

Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will peak a bit above average across the KCBD and FOX34 viewing areas this afternoon. Highs will approach the triple-digits over the southern Rolling Plains. Winds (outside of any shower activity) will be light.

A little more heat highlights my forecast this weekend and early next week. In the Lubbock area highs will edge into the upper 90s. Off the Caprock triple-digit highs will be common.

The high pressure area bringing the hot and dry weather will break down next week. This will allow a return of moisture to the area and result in a wind pattern more favorable for showers and thunderstorms to move across the area.

As rain chances increase Wednesday into Thursday, temperatures will decrease. Temperatures may peak only in the 80s Thursday and Friday of next week.

