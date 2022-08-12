Irving woman sentenced for selling date rape drug

IRVING, Texas (KCBD) - Hyun Ji Martin, 40, has been sentenced to more than 12 years for selling date rape drugs over the internet.

Martin came under investigation after the U.S. Postal Inspection Service Parcel Task Force observed Martin delivering 15 parcels to a post office in Irving, Texas. The task force withheld two parcels for investigation and upon opening the parcels found 208 ml of a clear liquid which they suspected was GHB, gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, also known as “the date rape drug,” and a precursor to gamma-butyrolactone (GBL).

In an interview with law enforcement after officers executed a search warrant of Martin’s apartment where they discovered large quantities of GHB, GBL, and other illicit substances, Martin admitted to ordering GBL from China, converting some of it to GHB, and selling both on the dark web. Agents identified more than 1,600 outgoing parcels associated with Martin.

Martin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance but escaped custody. She was re-arrested in June 2022 and brought back to North Texas for sentencing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.