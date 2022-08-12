KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Biggin

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Biggin, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a 3-year-old pitbull/Mastiff mix who’s been at the shelter for three months.

Staff says he is very social and outgoing. Biggin loves attention from people and dogs alike. His favorite things is to go outside and play! He has a big hear to match his big body.

Biggin is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

