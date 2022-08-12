LLano Logistics holding job fair; starting pay $15-$17, $600 retention bonus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LLano Logistics, which handles distribution for The United Family, will be holding a job fair on Monday, August 15th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the news release from Llano Logistics, the company is offering multiple full-time and part-time positions for both AM and PM shifts. Pay ranges from $15 to $17 per hour with additional benefits including a $600 retention bonus as well as quarterly safety attendance bonuses.

As a member of The United Family, employees also enjoy grocery discounts and opportunities for growth.

The job fair will be held at Llano Logistics, 5801 M.L.K. Jr Blvd, Lubbock, TX 79404.

