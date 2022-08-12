Lubbock man sentenced to 19 years for child pornography charge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Steven Jerome Paul, 57, was sentenced to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to the charge of Distribution of Child Pornography.

DPS began investigating Paul in August 2021, after a CyberTip was submitted by Yahoo, Inc. to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

DPS found 28 videos of child pornography on his cellphone, including prepubescent children, infants, toddlers, and acts of bestiality.

The original article written by KCBD about the case can be read here.

