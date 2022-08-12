Motorcycle crash causes delays on South Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The driver of a motorcycle has moderate injuries after a crash on South Loop 289 near Indiana Ave.

The crash happened at Noon in the westbound lanes.

Police desk officials say the motorcyclist has moderate injuries. It is not clear if that person was taken to the hospital.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.