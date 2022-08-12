Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Ohio police department says officers, employees no longer need to cover up their tattoos

The Middletown Division of Police in Ohio is allowing its officers and other employees to show...
The Middletown Division of Police in Ohio is allowing its officers and other employees to show off their tattoos instead of covering them up.(Middletown Division of Police)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (Gray News) - A police department in Ohio is changing its policy regarding its employees and their tattoos.

The Middletown Division of Police said it is updating its policy and no longer requiring its officers and other employees to cover up their tattoos.

This week, the department shared the policy update on its social media, saying they are trying new things and hoping to attract new employees.

They also encourage the public to say hello to officers and its employees in the community as the department says tattoos are a great conversation starter.

More information about the Middletown Division of Police can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Soccoro Crouch has not been seen or heard from since May 13
Lubbock woman missing since May 13 found safe
Two people made it out safely after a vehicle drove off the North Loop into Buddy Holly Lake on...
2 people escape from vehicle that drove into Buddy Holly Lake
Reed is booked in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond after Monday's shooting...
2 juveniles, 1 adult in custody, charged in Monday night shooting
Gina Marie Dunn, 27, and her child, Bella Sinnett, were last seen on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Missing New Mexico woman, infant possibly in Lubbock
Lady Raiders Head Coach Marlene Stollings
Former Lady Raiders coach Marlene Stollings settles discrimination, retaliation suit against Texas Tech

Latest News

Get ready for a dizzying thrill! Blue Angels will take to the skies over Oahu this weekend
Get ready for a dizzying thrill! Blue Angels will take to the skies over Oahu this weekend
An Instagram influencer and OnlyFans model has been charged with second-degree murder, four...
GRAPHIC: Instagram model faces murder charges for fatally stabbing boyfriend
The Schur family is opening a new frontier market in Plainview that will only sell products...
Frontier Market in Plainview will only feature products from local producers
The Beaverton Police Department reports it seized over 3,000 catalytic converters during recent...
Busted: 14 indicted after trafficking nearly 45,000 stolen catalytic converters, police say