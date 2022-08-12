Overnight burglary leads to chase that ended in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a crash that started as a burglary and turned into a pursuit.

Officers were called to a burglary in progress just after midnight when two suspects took off in a vehicle.

Police chased them until they ended up crashing near East 4th and Beech Ave. The passenger was taken to UMC with minor injuries. The condition of the driver is unknown.

No arrests have been made at this time.

