Pigskin Preview: Bovina Mustangs

The Mustangs went 4-7 in 2021
By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOVINA, Texas (KCBD) - For the second season in a row, the Bovina Mustangs finished second in the District gaining a playoff spot.

Coby Emery says his team is hungry to try and win a District Title.

However, Bovina is in a new District with Hale Center, Lockney, Sudan Crosbyton and Ralls.

The Mustangs look forwards to facing new teams and battle every Friday night.

