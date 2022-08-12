Pigskin Preview: Bovina Mustangs

BOVINA, Texas (KCBD) - For the second season in a row, the Bovina Mustangs finished second in the District gaining a playoff spot.

Coby Emery says his team is hungry to try and win a District Title.

However, Bovina is in a new District with Hale Center, Lockney, Sudan Crosbyton and Ralls.

The Mustangs look forwards to facing new teams and battle every Friday night.

