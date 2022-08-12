Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Pigskin Preview: Olton Mustangs

The Mustangs went 6-5 in 2021
By Pete Christy
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLTON, Texas (KCBD) - The Olton Mustangs have made the playoffs three years in a row, and they enter 2022 looking to keep that postseason streak going.

After being in a District up North, Olton is back in a Class 2A Division I with New Deal, Post, Sundown, Tahoka and Floydada

It will be a gridiron gauntlet, but Ross Lassiter will have the Mustangs ready.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lady Raiders Head Coach Marlene Stollings
Former Lady Raiders coach Marlene Stollings settles discrimination, retaliation suit against Texas Tech
One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash at 122nd and Frankford Ave. on August 22, 2022.
One injured in 3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19
Gene Garcia Solis, 48, was charged via criminal complaint with interstate threatening...
Gene Solis sentenced to 5 years for threats that led to SWAT standoff
Ricardo Sanchez's family provided this photo of him on a motorcycle
Lubbock Marine in ICU after motorcycle crash

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Pigskin Preview: Bovina Mustangs
Source: KCBD Video
Pigskin Preview: Olton Mustangs
Source: KCBD Video
Pigskin Preview: Bovina Mustangs
Source: KCBD Video
Pigskin Preview: Ralls Jackrabbits