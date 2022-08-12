Pigskin Preview: Olton Mustangs

OLTON, Texas (KCBD) - The Olton Mustangs have made the playoffs three years in a row, and they enter 2022 looking to keep that postseason streak going.

After being in a District up North, Olton is back in a Class 2A Division I with New Deal, Post, Sundown, Tahoka and Floydada

It will be a gridiron gauntlet, but Ross Lassiter will have the Mustangs ready.

