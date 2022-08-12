Red Raider Defense makes rap song ‘Strap Up’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Members of the Red Raider defense have written a rap song “Strap Up” and made an elaborate music video for it.l, which includes fire shooting up on the field at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Krishon Merriweather, Marquis Waters and Dimitri Moore made the song to unite the team and silence some naysayers.

One line in the song says “Now we in West Texas ‘bout to show them how we play. Don’t hop on the bandwagon, it’s already too late.”

I talked to other members of the team to see what they think about the song and if it will be the Red Raiders team anthem for this season.

If you’d like to see the whole “Strap Up” music video, you can watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CH664mjgEPA

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.