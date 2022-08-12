Local Listings
Report: FBI searched for classified documents on nuclear weapons at Trump residence

The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe.(AP Photo/Terry Renna)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (CNN) - The FBI was looking for classified documents related to nuclear weapons when it searched Mar-a-Lago on Monday, according to the Washington Post.

The Post reports experts in top secret information were concerned the documents, which were not well secured, could potentially fall into the wrong hands.

Documents about nuclear weapons capabilities are especially sensitive and usually highly restricted to a small number of government officials.

Details about nuclear weapons could provide foreign intelligence agencies with a road map to build ways to counter those systems.

Attorney General Merrick Garland asked for the search warrant used at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to be unsealed and made public. (CNN, POOL)

The Post reporting does not indicate whether the FBI was able to successfully retrieve the classified documents in their search of the Palm Beach resort.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that he “personally approved” the decision to seek a warrant for the search of Trump’s Florida home.

The Justice Department filed a request to have the search warrant of the property unsealed.

The DOJ will discuss that request with Trump Friday to determine if he opposes the release.

