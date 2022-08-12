Sampson Oguntope sentenced to life in prison for Capital murder of 89-year-old Slaton woman

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a decade of being deemed unfit to stand trial, Sampson Oguntope has pleaded guilty to the 2012 murder of 89-year-old Faye Gray.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday.

Slaton police found Gray dead on Feb 21, 2012, according to reports. Both Gray and her caretaker, Megan Moore, had been shot.

Gray died from her injuries, but Moore was able to escape and call the Slaton police. The women had been shot in the 1400 block of West Crosby.

Oguntope was arrested later that afternoon after investigators found blood and other evidence in his home, according to police.

A grand jury indicted Oguntope on two Capital murder charges later that year. The jury also found that Oguntope sexually assaulted the 89-year-old before killing her.

In 2013, Oguntope was deemed unfit to stand trial by Judge Trey McClendon due to mental illness. However, the judge reversed that decision on Aug 4, allowing Oguntope to be charged.

