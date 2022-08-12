Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Sunny skies, rising temps through the weekend

More of today’s summer-like temperatures are ahead for the South Plains over the weekend.
More of today’s summer-like temperatures are ahead for the South Plains over the weekend.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More of today’s summer-like temperatures are ahead for the South Plains over the weekend.

As high pressure returns to the area, the afternoon temps will stay in the mid to upper 90s with sunny skies.

The last summer weekend for many area communities will feature summer heat, sun and low rain chances.

You can expect the afternoon temperatures to climb to an average of 95 to 98 degrees for all of the South Plains. The eastern areas, along and off the Caprock could see some triple-digit temps by Sunday and Monday. As you’d expect, plenty of sunshine and southeast winds at 15 to 20 mph with some gusts.

Changes will begin by the middle of next week as a cold front moves into the area and that will lead to a cool down and an increasing chance of showers and storms for all of the region from late Tuesday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lady Raiders Head Coach Marlene Stollings
Former Lady Raiders coach Marlene Stollings settles discrimination, retaliation suit against Texas Tech
One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash at 122nd and Frankford Ave. on August 22, 2022.
One injured in 3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19
Gene Garcia Solis, 48, was charged via criminal complaint with interstate threatening...
Gene Solis sentenced to 5 years for threats that led to SWAT standoff
Ricardo Sanchez's family provided this photo of him on a motorcycle
Lubbock Marine in ICU after motorcycle crash

Latest News

Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will peak a bit above average this afternoon.
Hot weekend, rain returns next week
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 08/12/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, Aug. 12
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Friday, Aug 12
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Friday, Aug 12
Daybreak Today Weather - 08/12/22
Daybreak Today Weather - Friday, Aug. 12