Sunny skies, rising temps through the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More of today’s summer-like temperatures are ahead for the South Plains over the weekend.

As high pressure returns to the area, the afternoon temps will stay in the mid to upper 90s with sunny skies.

The last summer weekend for many area communities will feature summer heat, sun and low rain chances.

You can expect the afternoon temperatures to climb to an average of 95 to 98 degrees for all of the South Plains. The eastern areas, along and off the Caprock could see some triple-digit temps by Sunday and Monday. As you’d expect, plenty of sunshine and southeast winds at 15 to 20 mph with some gusts.

Changes will begin by the middle of next week as a cold front moves into the area and that will lead to a cool down and an increasing chance of showers and storms for all of the region from late Tuesday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.