Texas Tech’s ‘THE BRAND’ coming back for 2022-23 football season

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD, have announced the return of “THE BRAND” – an original, four-part docuseries providing Red Raider fans an authentic, all-access look inside the 2022-23 football program under the direction of Head Coach Joey McGuire.

Season 2 of “THE BRAND” is produced by LEARFIELD Studios and directed by Micah Brown, who is recognized for his work with ESPN’s 30 for 30 and WWE Evil. The four episodes will provide a unique perspective into Red Raider Football training camp and feature extensive interviews from student-athletes, McGuire and other coaches. THE BRAND will unveil new all-access content behind the program, anchored by August football practices as the series’ backdrop.

“There is an incredible excitement building around our football program and we’re thrilled to be rolling out ‘THE BRAND’ again for our fans,” said Robert Giovannetti, senior associate athletics director for external operations at Texas Tech. “The production level is outstanding and gives our fans a look at the toughest, hardest working, most competitive team in the country. Our partner LEARFIELD, working closely with our football staff and athletics department, has curated something special for our fanbase while we wait patiently for the season to kick off.”

“THE BRAND: Season 2, Episode 1″ will debut today at noon on TexasTech.com, mobile app and official Texas Tech Athletics social channels. The following three episodes will go live on the subsequent Fridays. The final episode in Season 2 will be out on Sept 2, the day before Texas Tech welcomes Murray State to Jones AT&T Stadium for its home opener.

Each episode is between four and seven minutes long. Fans wanting an early peek at the all-access docuseries, can view the Season 2 trailer, which is live now. This series, with the high production anchored by LEARFIELD Studios, signals another innovative offering for Texas Tech Athletics and its fans by LEARFIELD and its locally based team, Red Raider Sports Properties.

“Partnering with Texas Tech on the second season of “THE BRAND,” a docuseries they recently created around the football team, shows the power of high-level storytelling, strategic distribution and connecting it to a passionate fan base,” said Grant Jones, Senior Vice President and Head of Content, LEARFIELD, which has developed and produced numerous original content series for its school partners. “This will be the first of many new original series coming out of Lubbock, entertaining Red Raider fans all over the world.”

For the best coverage of Texas Tech’s preseason camp, follow the Red Raiders on social media via @TexasTechFB on Twitter, @TexasTech_FB on Instagram or Texas Tech Football on Facebook. Complete coverage will also be provided at TexasTech.com Season tickets can be purchased online at www.TexasTech.com or by calling 806-742-TECH.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.