TxDOT making improvements to intersection of Spur 331 and FM 3020 in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced that work on a $1.5 million dollar improvement project at the intersection of Spur 331 and FM 3020 will begin on Monday, August 15.

“The project will realign the intersection to help prevent wrong-way traffic and provide for additional spacing to accommodate the turning movement for large and commercial vehicles,” said Mike Wittie, P.E. TxDOT Lubbock Area engineer and project manager. “Other improvements we’ll be making to Spur 331 include placing new pavement, new concrete medians and barriers, and the addition of a wrong-way driver detection system.”

Drivers should expect reduced speed limits and extended lane closures in the work zone during the duration of the project.

The project is scheduled to be completed in late November 2022.

