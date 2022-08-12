Upcoming Lubbock Library events for week of August 115

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Public Library released a list of events for the community to enjoy this upcoming week.

Events include:

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library Monday, August 15 & Thursday, August 183:30 to 5:30 PMCome to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Upcycled Books: Possum/Mouse at Godeke Branch Library Monday, August 155:30 to 7:00 PMCreate a cute possum/mouse out of old books at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For teens and adults! Call 806-775-3362 for more information or to register.

Family Lego Night at Groves Branch Library Monday, August 156:30 to 8:00 PMJoin us and use your imagination to create items made out of Legos! Legos will be provided. This program is for families with children ages 3 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information call 806-767-3733.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, August 16, 10:30 AMPatterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, August 16, 11:30 AMGroves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, August 17, 10:30 AMGodeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Wednesday, August 17, 12:30 PMGodeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, August 18, 10:30 AMGroves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Thursday, August 18, 11:00 AM

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library Tuesday, August 1612:30 to 1:00 PMJoin us for a special storytime at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “ABC: A First Sensory Book” Priddy Books while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library Tuesday, August 161:00 to 3:00 PMPlease join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

True Crime Book Club at Mahon LibraryTuesday, August 166:30 to 8:00 PMWe will be discussing “Diamond Doris: The True Story of the World’s Most Notorious Jewel Thief” by Doris Payne and Zelda Lockhart. Call 806-775-2835 or stop by your local branch for titles and to reserve a copy of the book today! Ages 18+. Located at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street.

Teen Crafternoon: 3D Magic the Gathering Cards at Godeke Branch Library Wednesday, August 174:00 to 5:30 PMJoin us for an afternoon of repurposing Magic the Gathering cards into 3D models that can also be used as life counters. Common cards will be provided or participants can bring their own. Light refreshments will also be provided. For teens, grades 6th – 12th. Registration required: Register in person at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, or call 806-775-3362.

Digital Navigators Basic Computers Class for Adults at Godeke Branch Library Thursday, August 184:00 to 5:00 PMJoin us at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week we will focus on the Basics of Google Drive. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library Friday, August 19 10:30 to 11:00 join us for a special storytime at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Making Friends” Priddy Books while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Ready to Read Storytime at Patterson Branch Library Saturday, August 202:00 to 3:00 PMJoin us as we read books, make a craft and work on basic literacy skills at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive! We will have snacks for kids and each family gets a free book while supplies last. For ages 0-8. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Groves Cinema at Groves Branch Library Saturday, August 202:30 to 5:30 PMJoin us as we’ll be showing the movie: Waterworld (1995, PG-13) at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Free light refreshments provided. Ages 13+. For more information call 806-767-3733.

DIY Squishies at Mahon Library Saturday, August 203:30 to 5:00 PMNeed to take your stress out on a lovable piece of foam? Dream up your squishy and come create your own! We provide the supplies, you bring the creativity. For Ages 12-18. Registration is not required, but supplies are limited. First come, first served at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are: Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Saturday, August 20; 1:00 to 5:00 PMPatterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Saturday, August 20; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.