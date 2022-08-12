Vehicle drives through fence near home in 3-vehicle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department and the Lubbock Fire Rescue have responded to a 3-vehicle crash.

One vehicle drove through a fence of a residence as a result of the crash.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. near 62nd Street and Quaker Avenue.

One person was left with minor injuries.

The northbound lanes on Quaker Avenue have been partially blocked off and 63rd Street has been completely blocked off.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

