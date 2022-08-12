Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro

Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock to host 23rd Annual Hurst Benefit Drawing

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Women’s Protective Services is excited to announce the 23rd annual “Planting the Seeds for Change” event.

This year the Hurst Benefit Drawing will be held on August 13th in the Banquet Hall at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Winners will be chosen for a John Deer Gator, John Deere Zero Turn Mower and two John Deere Front Loading Tractors. Tickets to enter the drawing are $100 and the price includes two passes to the event with a BBQ buffet, live music by Flatland Bluegrass, yard games, and a wonderful Silent Auction. Tickets can be purchased by calling 806-748-5292 or at any Hurst Farm Supply. All funds received will be used to support victims of Domestic Abuse in Lubbock and the surrounding eleven counties.

Family Violence is the leading cause of injury to young females in West Texas. As the third largest Domestic Violence shelter in Texas and one of the largest in the nation, Women’s Protective Services is committed to ending this atrocity. We pledge our faithful dedication to eliminating Domestic Abuse from Lubbock and our surrounding West Texas counties at all costs. Please help us reach out a hand of hope to families in crisis.

About Women’s Protective Services

Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock, Inc. (WPS) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization specializing in advocacy for women, men, and children who have experienced Domestic Violence. WPS has been serving Lubbock, TX and the surrounding communities since 1978. Women’s Protective Services is a community-based program supported by volunteers. The services provided at WPS are free and confidential. Services are available without regard to race, sex, handicap, national origin, color, religion, sexual orientation, or income. Our purpose and objectives are to provide a safe environment, offer community education, prevention, rehabilitation of violent family members, encourage transition to self-sufficiency and to advocate for the prevention and elimination of Family Violence. Visit www.wpslubbock.org for more information.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lady Raiders Head Coach Marlene Stollings
Former Lady Raiders coach Marlene Stollings settles discrimination, retaliation suit against Texas Tech
One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash at 122nd and Frankford Ave. on August 22, 2022.
One injured in 3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19
Gene Garcia Solis, 48, was charged via criminal complaint with interstate threatening...
Gene Solis sentenced to 5 years for threats that led to SWAT standoff
Ricardo Sanchez's family provided this photo of him on a motorcycle
Lubbock Marine in ICU after motorcycle crash

Latest News

Noon Notebook: WPS 23rd Annual Hurst Benefit Drawing
Noon Notebook: 23rd Annual Hurst Benefit Drawing
Noon Notebook: South Plains Veterinary Back-to-School Bash
South Plains Veterinary Clinic Back-to-School Bash
Noon Notebook: South Plains Veterinary Back-to-School Bash
Noon Notebook: South Plains Veterinary Back-to-School Bash
Family Catfish Competition at Leroy Elmore Park
Family Catfish Competition at Leroy Elmore Park