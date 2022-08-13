1 injured in southwest Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call Saturday afternoon.

One woman was shot near 73rd Street and Chicago Avenue around 2:15 p.m., according to police.

The woman was taken to the hospital for a moderate injury to her leg.

Police stated she identified the shooter. However, the suspected shooter has not yet been arrested.

Police are still investigating the incident.

