1 injured in southwest Lubbock shooting

Shooting near 73rd and Chicago
Shooting near 73rd and Chicago(KCBD, Peyton Toupes)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call Saturday afternoon.

One woman was shot near 73rd Street and Chicago Avenue around 2:15 p.m., according to police.

The woman was taken to the hospital for a moderate injury to her leg.

Police stated she identified the shooter. However, the suspected shooter has not yet been arrested.

Police are still investigating the incident.

