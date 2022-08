LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash early Saturday morning.

One person was seriously injured and taken to UMC to treat their injuries.

The crash occurred in the 3800 block of N Loop 289 just before 3 a.m.

Police stated a driver attempted to run away from the crash.

The LPD is still investigating the incident.

