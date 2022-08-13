Local Listings
82-year-old Lovington man dies in semi-truck crash

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a Toyota Sequoia head-on.(MGN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Granvil Lee Oden, 82, died in a crash involving three vehicles, including two semi-trucks.

The Lovington, New Mexico, native was driving west on IH-20 in Midland County on Aug 12 just before 4 p.m., according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report.

Jesus Gertrudis Castanon of Laredo was traveling east on IH-20 when he lost control of his semi-truck, according to the report. The 32-year-old crossed over the center median and into the westbound lane. The report states the semi-truck hit Oden’s Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo head-on.

Oden died from his injuries at the scene of the crash, the report stated. Castanon was treated for his injuries at a nearby hospital and was later released.

A second semi-truck traveling east on IH-20 was able to avoid Castanon’s vehicle, but was hit by debris from the crash. The driver, 34-year-old Jesus Lorenzo Lopez-Diaz of Gardendale, was not injured from the crash.

The crash is still being investigated.

