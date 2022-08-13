Local Listings
Crash involving 2 motorcycles leaves 1 seriously injured

The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving two motorcycles late Friday night.
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving two motorcycles late Friday night.

One of the motorcyclists sustained serious injuries from the crash and was taken to UMC.

The other motorcyclist was left with minor injuries.

The LPD responded to the crash around 10 p.m. on Aug 12 at N Texas Tech Parkway and N Quaker Avenue.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

