Lubbock organizations opening doors to get kids ready for back to school

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With school starting back up next week, Lubbock organizations are hosting back-to-school events all around the community.

Students and families are gathering backpacks and school supplies. While costs and parent concerns are high, teachers are ready to have students back in the classroom.

Jamie Walker said, “It’s really being ready to take it and run, they are back in the building. We want to pick up where we left off and fill them in on anything they might have lost over the summer and move them forward. We want to grow kids that is our purpose. "

Jamie Walker teaches at Alderson Elementary school. She helped welcome students and their families during the open house that gave students the chance to take a look around the school, meet teachers, and meet their classmates before the first day.

Principal Drue Coleman says she likes to remind parents of a few things before the first day of school.

“I would advise parents to start now, start this weekend and start with a plan and a routine and getting the kiddos back into the swing of going to bed early and waking up, because that can be a challenge,” Coleman said.

Principal Coleman describes the open house is a great opportunity for parents to enroll their students before school starts on Wednesday.

Catholic Charities of The South Plains also hosted a back-to-school bash to help families and students get supplies ready for the first day.

Geneva Aragon-Allen said, “It also helps the teachers, the teachers just need to worry about education, and they need to know every student that comes in has their tools.”

There are more than two dozen back-to-school events happening this weekend around Lubbock to help students get prepared for the big day.

