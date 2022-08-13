Quiet weather this weekend, changes next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another hot, sunny afternoon for the South Plains with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

A pleasant start to the day today with temperatures this morning in the 60s to lower 70s. Quickly warming up again this afternoon with an abundance of sunshine. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s, a high of 96 in Lubbock. A few afternoon clouds are possible, with a very slim chance for a stray shower for the far southeastern portion of the viewing area. Winds will be light generally from the southeast around 10 mph.

Overnight tonight, clear skies and quiet conditions. Low temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s.

A repeat of today for Sunday. Sunny, hot, and dry. Temperatures a degree or two warmer, a high of 97 in Lubbock.

Not much change to begin the workweek, hot and dry Monday with changes beginning Tuesday as a front moves into the area. High temps will fall into the upper 80s by Wednesday with increasing rain chances through the rest of the workweek. For now it looks like the South Plains has a good chance for some heavy, potentially widespread rain this coming week- something to look forward to! Until then, enjoy the nice weekend.

