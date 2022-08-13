Rollover in south Lubbock to cause possible traffic delays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a rollover involving two vehicles.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Quaker Avenue and 130th Street.

Police stated a GMC Acadia crashed into a Toyota Highlander and rolled onto its side.

The the occupants of the rolled SUV were able to evacuate the vehicle.

One person sustained minor injuries.

Police are still on scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the crash can be cleared from the roadway.

