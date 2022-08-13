Saturday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in 2-motorcycle crash
One person was seriously injured in a crash involving two motorcycles.
- The crash occurred near N Texas Tech Parkway and N Quaker
- The other motorcyclist also sustained minor injuries
- More here: Crash involving 2 motorcycles leaves 1 seriously injured
In an early morning crash, one person was seriously injured.
- The crash occurred in the 3800 block of N Loop 289
- A driver attempted to run away from the scene of the crash
- Details here: 1 seriously injured in overnight crash
Arthur Torrez will spend at least 15 years in prison for seriously injuring a child.
- Police say Torrez shook the child and caused her to strike a hard surface.
- Torrez was found guilty of aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon.
- The story continues: Arthur Torrez sentenced to 30 years for causing serious injury to a child
