Saturday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in 2-motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

One person was seriously injured in a crash involving two motorcycles.

The crash occurred near N Texas Tech Parkway and N Quaker

The other motorcyclist also sustained minor injuries

In an early morning crash, one person was seriously injured.

The crash occurred in the 3800 block of N Loop 289

A driver attempted to run away from the scene of the crash

Arthur Torrez will spend at least 15 years in prison for seriously injuring a child.

Police say Torrez shook the child and caused her to strike a hard surface.

Torrez was found guilty of aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon.

