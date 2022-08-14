Local Listings
Hot days continue before possible cold front and rain

By John Robison
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another HOT day on the South Plains as the heat continues through the weekend while high pressure controls our weather.

Afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s today and again on Monday. After that, temps will begin to drop lower and could fall to the mid 80s by Thursday afternoon.

A cold front will enter the panhandle Tuesday and continue to move south into the South Plains through Wednesday increasing the rain chances for the region. It appears that we may have some potential for heavy rain for the Wednesday and Thursday time period. The chances will increase to 30-40 percent those two days and then start decreasing on Friday.

Along with the cooler afternoons, the nighttime temps will fall to the 60s Wednesday morning and remain in the 60s through the week.

