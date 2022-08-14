Man flees from scene of crash, seriously injured in following rollover

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man was seriously injured in a rollover in the early hours of Aug 13.

Dennis Gathungu, 27, was involved in two crashes just before 3 a.m., according to police. The first crash occurred at the intersection of N Winston Avenue and the N Loop 289 access lane. Police stated Gathungu drove away from the first crash into the main lanes of N Loop 289, traveling against traffic in the westbound lanes.

His vehicle then left the roadway in between the main westbound lanes and the westbound access road in the 3800 black of N Loop 289. The vehicle crashed into two signs and a light pole before rolling several times.

Gathungu was seriously injured and taken to UMC.

The Lubbock Police Department is still investigating the incident.

