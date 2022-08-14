Motorcyclist seriously injured in Friday night crash identified

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash involving a group of motorcyclists late Friday night.

William Coddington, 28, was traveling north in the 100 block of Quaker Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Aug 12. Police stated Coddington, one of three motorcyclists, lost control of his motorcycle, traveling into the grassy median across the 200 block of N Texas Tech Parkway.

Coddington sustained serious injuries from the crash and was taken to UMC via private vehicle to treat his injuries.

A second motorcyclist was left with minor injuries. No injuries were reported for the third motorcyclist.

The LPD responded to the crash around 10 p.m.

The crash is still being investigated.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.