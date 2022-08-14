Local Listings
Sunday morning top stories: Lovington man dies in crash in Midland County

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief:

An 82-year-old Lovington man died in a serious car accident involving two semi-trucks.

One woman was injured during a shooting in southwest Lubbock.

One person was seriously injured in a crash on N Loop 289.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

