Sunday morning top stories: Lovington man dies in crash in Midland County

An 82-year-old Lovington man died in a serious car accident involving two semi-trucks.

Granvil Lee Oden was hit “head-on” by a semi-truck

Oden died of his injuries at the scene of the crash

One woman was injured during a shooting in southwest Lubbock.

The woman was shot shot near 73rd Street and Chicago Avenue

She was taken to the hospital for a wound to her leg

One person was seriously injured in a crash on N Loop 289.

One person was seriously injured and taken to UMC

A driver involved in the crash tried to run away from the scene

